People traveled back in time in Marion County at the Knap-in and Prehistoric Arts Festival

SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - To get to the Knap-in and Prehistoric Arts Festival you were able to hop on a tram and take a trip through Silver Springs State Park. Once you arrived, you were officially back in time.

“We have artists and craftspeople and vendors and demonstrators that show the public and visitors how to make these stone tools. They’ve actually taken it to another level where it’s an art form,” said Scott Mitchell the Silver River Museum director.

Artists and craftsmen demonstrated different skills like flint knapping, which is how people made weapons. Michael Bradenbaugh explained how to make a knife by using stones.

“After striking that stone now you see how those pieces come off now this little piece right here is actually as sharp as a razor blade.”

Those stone pieces would be used to skin a deer or even hunt.

Pedro Zepeda is a part of the Florida Seminole Tribe, he teaches Native American traditions like carving a dugout canoe.

“For us, they aren’t just objects their carriers of culture, they carry story they carry language. They carry the knowledge of our cultural etiquette, so without those objects, we lose all that information along with it.”

The festival was a public education event that had pottery making, jewelry making, and even bow and arrow shooting. With all the proceeds going back to the Silver River Museum which is a part of Marion County Public Schools.

