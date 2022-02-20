Scams using Crypto-currency ATMs become a concern for Williston citizens
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 6:46 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Williston officers are warning residents of a scam involving crypto-currency ATMs.
Scammers will pose as bank representatives telling people to use a QR code at these ATMs as a security measure, while the scammers then transfer the cash into bitcoin.
With more crypto-currency ATMs in Williston, officers advise residents to keep be careful and aware.
