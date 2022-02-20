Advertisement

Scams using Crypto-currency ATMs become a concern for Williston citizens

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 6:46 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Williston officers are warning residents of a scam involving crypto-currency ATMs.

Scammers will pose as bank representatives telling people to use a QR code at these ATMs as a security measure, while the scammers then transfer the cash into bitcoin.

With more crypto-currency ATMs in Williston, officers advise residents to keep be careful and aware.

TRENDING STORY: A Chili Cook-off helps raise money for the Cross Creek Volunteer Fire Department

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Pregnant women arrest
A Pregnant Gainesville woman was arrested for shooting and killing boyfriend
Orange lake in Mcintosh had many dead alligators, snakes, turtles and more wildlife appear on...
Fishermen are shocked after finding dead wildlife floating in Orange Lake
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
A possibility of commercial flights are coming to the airport.
Commercial flights may be coming to the Ocala International Airport
Economists find lockdowns reduced COVID-19 deaths only 0.2% according to John Hopkins study

Latest News

race
race
Williston officers are warning residents of a scam involving crypto-currency ATMs
Scams using Crypto-currency ATMs are revealed to be preying on Williston citizens
2-20-22
WCJB LATEST FORECAST
Ocala Symphony Orchestra celebrates 90 years of John Williams
Ocala Symphony Orchestra celebrates 90 years of John Williams