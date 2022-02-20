Thousands of people filled Downtown Lake City for 43rd Annual Olustee Festival, causing mixed emotions

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - More than two-hundred vendors sold their best food, crafts and more at the 43rd Annual Olustee festival.

Many of these vendors are members of families who have attended the festival for generations.

“The same vendors that’s been coming for years and years. They have kids, we have kids, so we are getting to bring our kids up in it. So it makes for a great family tradition that can be passed down” said Josie Gaskins.

The festival used to operate in conjunction with the Olustee battle reenactment in Sanderson, but after public feedback this year will look different.

“This year is just more of a family festival for arts and crafts and developing into something a little bit separate. We heard a lot of feedback from the community and doing something different so everyone can come out” said executive director of Columbia County Tourist Development, Paula Vann.

One Lake City resident says because the name remains, the event still does not serve it’s purpose in bringing the community together.

“I am not anti-festival but they need to change the name and call it the Lake City-Columbia County Culture Festival. I associate it with the Confederacy, with the South. It’s not healing, it’s decisive” said board member of justice and equality coalition in Lake City, Glenel Bowden.

The battle of Olustee was the largest battle in Florida during the Civil War, the outcome kept Confederate soldiers in control of the state.

Festival officials say the purpose of the event is to be a family-friendly and unite the community, while still sharing local history.

“We don’t have anything that is racially motivated within our festival down here. We are all about community. Learning about our history. It is important to learn from so we don’t repeat it” said festival official, Shantel Diggs.

Guests were encouraged to stop by the Lake City-Columbia County historical museum to see how the area has evolved over the past two-hundred years.

