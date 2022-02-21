Advertisement

10 officers placed on administrative leave after inmate dies in custody in Marion County

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Florida Department of Corrections are placing 10 officers on administrative leave after an inmate died in custody outside the Florida Women’s Reception Center in Marion County.

A spokesperson from the Florida Department of Corrections says the inmate was being taken from the Dade Correctional Institution and died in the van during the transfer outside the Marion County location.

The name of the victim and staff members involved are not being released because the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigation is ongoing.

TRENDING STORY: Medina Spirit’s Kentucky Derby win invalidated

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Pregnant women arrest
A Pregnant Gainesville woman was arrested for shooting and killing boyfriend
Orange lake in Mcintosh had many dead alligators, snakes, turtles and more wildlife appear on...
Fishermen are shocked after finding dead wildlife floating in Orange Lake
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
A possibility of commercial flights are coming to the airport.
Commercial flights may be coming to the Ocala International Airport
Economists find lockdowns reduced COVID-19 deaths only 0.2% according to John Hopkins study

Latest News

Fundraiser for Marion County Firefighter recovering from COVID
Fundraiser for Marion County Firefighter recovering from COVID
The annual Education Gala is back in person Feb. 25
The annual Education Gala is back in person Feb. 25 - clipped version
Fundraiser for Marion County Firefighter recovering from COVID
According to CARFAX, the median list price for a used car jumped 40% from January 2021 to...
Predatory Pricing: Online ads don’t match price paid at some dealerships