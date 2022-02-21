10 officers placed on administrative leave after inmate dies in custody in Marion County

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Florida Department of Corrections are placing 10 officers on administrative leave after an inmate died in custody outside the Florida Women’s Reception Center in Marion County.

A spokesperson from the Florida Department of Corrections says the inmate was being taken from the Dade Correctional Institution and died in the van during the transfer outside the Marion County location.

The name of the victim and staff members involved are not being released because the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigation is ongoing.

