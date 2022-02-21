The annual Education Gala is back in person Feb. 25

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Education Foundation of Alachua County is hosting a “Gilded and Gatsby” themed gala to commemorate their 35th year.

TV20′s Ruelle Fludd and Nicolette Zangara will emcee the event.

Attendees are asked to participate in the theme by wearing 1920′s attire, but it is not required.

Related Story: University of Florida President Kent Fuchs will be handing out cookies to students in honor of Presidents Day

Student performances, dinner, desserts, and more are in store from 6-9 PM at the University of Florida Hilton Conference Center.

Executive Director of the Education Foundation, Rachel Debigare, said this event shows what the last 35 years have been all about.

“It’s really a way for us to showcase not only the work that we do at the Education Foundation to support our public schools, but also to showcase our students themselves,” Debigare explained.

Tickets cost $100 but are selling fast. Click here for a link to their website.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.