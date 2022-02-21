Advertisement

The annual Education Gala is back in person Feb. 25

The annual Education Gala is back in person Feb. 25
The annual Education Gala is back in person Feb. 25(WCJB)
By Nicolette Zangara
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Education Foundation of Alachua County is hosting a “Gilded and Gatsby” themed gala to commemorate their 35th year.

TV20′s Ruelle Fludd and Nicolette Zangara will emcee the event.

Attendees are asked to participate in the theme by wearing 1920′s attire, but it is not required.

Related Story: University of Florida President Kent Fuchs will be handing out cookies to students in honor of Presidents Day

Student performances, dinner, desserts, and more are in store from 6-9 PM at the University of Florida Hilton Conference Center.

Executive Director of the Education Foundation, Rachel Debigare, said this event shows what the last 35 years have been all about.

“It’s really a way for us to showcase not only the work that we do at the Education Foundation to support our public schools, but also to showcase our students themselves,” Debigare explained.

Tickets cost $100 but are selling fast. Click here for a link to their website.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Pregnant women arrest
A Pregnant Gainesville woman was arrested for shooting and killing boyfriend
Orange lake in Mcintosh had many dead alligators, snakes, turtles and more wildlife appear on...
Fishermen are shocked after finding dead wildlife floating in Orange Lake
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
A possibility of commercial flights are coming to the airport.
Commercial flights may be coming to the Ocala International Airport
Economists find lockdowns reduced COVID-19 deaths only 0.2% according to John Hopkins study

Latest News

According to CARFAX, the median list price for a used car jumped 40% from January 2021 to...
Predatory Pricing: Online ads don’t match price paid at some dealerships
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
Osceola Middle School staff member awarded Marion County Schools employee of the year
Osceola Middle School staff member awarded Marion County Schools employee of the year
Gainesville pastor announces candidacy for city commission seat
Gainesville pastor announces candidacy for city commission seat