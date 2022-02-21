The Art League of North Florida and Gateway Gallery is having its monthly chili luncheon

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Art League of North Florida and Gateway Gallery are hosting their monthly chili luncheon.

Whether you’re a member or want to be, everyone is welcome to come join.

The luncheon has a $5 admission fee with a free artist demonstration.

The event starts at noon at 168 Northwest Marion Street in downtown Lake City.

