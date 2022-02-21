Advertisement

The Art League of North Florida and Gateway Gallery is having its monthly chili luncheon

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 6:23 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Art League of North Florida and Gateway Gallery are hosting their monthly chili luncheon.

Whether you’re a member or want to be, everyone is welcome to come join.

The luncheon has a $5 admission fee with a free artist demonstration.

The event starts at noon at 168 Northwest Marion Street in downtown Lake City.

