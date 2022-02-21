Bill that would put single-member district representation on Alachua County ballot moves forward

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A bill that could change who Alachua County residents vote for on the county commission passed its final committee.

Alachua County voters currently elect all five commissioners, but if HB 1493 passes on the House floor, they’ll have the chance to vote yes or no to only electing the commissioner that represents their district.

“What’s at heart here is partisan politics,” said Daniel Smith, a UF professor who specializes in local politics.

The commission currently has all Democratic members, but the bill passes it would give Republicans a better shot at having a seat at the table.

State Rep. Chuck Clemons, who’s sponsoring this bill, said he will fight hard to give people that option.

“The night that single member districts were up it was packed and standing room only with a plea from the citizens of Alachua County to place single members districts onto the charter review so it could be voted,” said Clemons.

Professor Daniel Smith said he expects this to pass.

He said while many counties have single-member districts to better represent minority groups, the aim with this bill is different.

“The fact of the matter is they’re all Democrats, and Republicans have a fair beef with respect to not being able to have a seat at the table because of the structure of the county government,” said Smith.

The Alachua County Board of County Commissioners is against this proposal. They said it’s not what residents want.

Commissioner Marihelen Wheeler went to Tallahassee to advocate for the current at-large election system.

This bill is now headed to the House floor for a vote.

