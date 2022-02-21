Advertisement

California man rescued after fall from boat and 5 hour swim in freezing waters

By Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
(Gray News) – A California man survived after falling off his boat and swimming for five hours in freezing water while wearing just shorts and a T-shirt.

The commercial fisherman took his boat out on the Santa Barbara Channel around 5 p.m. local time on Jan. 26, according to TowBoatUS Ventura.

On his way back to dry land, rough waters caused him to lose his balance and fall.

The boat drifted away, and he was unable to catch up to it. He swam for five hours before he found an oil platform, which was lit up.

The platform’s crew helped him up and called the Coast Guard. He was taken to a hospital and treated for hypothermia.

A boating crew helped him recover his boat the next day. A tracking device led them to his boat, which was stuck on a rocky beach.

