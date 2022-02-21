First winners of college football’s new Spurrier award being honored at Spurrier’s Gridiron Grille
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The first recipients of the inaugural Steve Spurrier first-year coach award are being honored in Celebration Pointe.
The 2021 Football Writers Association of America has chosen Tennessee’s Josh Heupel and South Carolina’s Shane Beamer as the co-winners of the Spurrier award.
The pair will be honored at a reception held at Spurrier’s Gridiron Grille on Monday, February 21 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The award has been around for 20 years, but this is the first iteration of the award since it was named after Spurrier.
Former Florida Gator Chris Doering will be a part of the program at the celebration, along with the Head Ball Coach Steve Spurrier, who will present the trophy to Heupel and Beamer.
There will be a similar trophy on display at Spurrier’s restaurant and will be updated annually with the winners’ names.
