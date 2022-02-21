Advertisement

First winners of college football’s new Spurrier award being honored at Spurrier’s Gridiron Grille

Former Florida head coach Steve Spurrier addresses fans to honor championship teams during the...
Former Florida head coach Steve Spurrier addresses fans to honor championship teams during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)(John Raoux | AP)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 10:58 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The first recipients of the inaugural Steve Spurrier first-year coach award are being honored in Celebration Pointe.

The 2021 Football Writers Association of America has chosen Tennessee’s Josh Heupel and South Carolina’s Shane Beamer as the co-winners of the Spurrier award.

The pair will be honored at a reception held at Spurrier’s Gridiron Grille on Monday, February 21 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The award has been around for 20 years, but this is the first iteration of the award since it was named after Spurrier.

Former Florida Gator Chris Doering will be a part of the program at the celebration, along with the Head Ball Coach Steve Spurrier, who will present the trophy to Heupel and Beamer.

There will be a similar trophy on display at Spurrier’s restaurant and will be updated annually with the winners’ names.

