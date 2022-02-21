First winners of college football’s new Spurrier award being honored at Spurrier’s Gridiron Grille

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The first recipients of the inaugural Steve Spurrier first-year coach award are being honored in Celebration Pointe.

The 2021 Football Writers Association of America has chosen Tennessee’s Josh Heupel and South Carolina’s Shane Beamer as the co-winners of the Spurrier award.

The pair will be honored at a reception held at Spurrier’s Gridiron Grille on Monday, February 21 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The award has been around for 20 years, but this is the first iteration of the award since it was named after Spurrier.

Former Florida Gator Chris Doering will be a part of the program at the celebration, along with the Head Ball Coach Steve Spurrier, who will present the trophy to Heupel and Beamer.

There will be a similar trophy on display at Spurrier’s restaurant and will be updated annually with the winners’ names.

