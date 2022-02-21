Florida drops opening season series to Liberty

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Gators (1-2) took on the Liberty Flames (2-1) for the third and final time in their season opening weekend series at Florida Ballpark.

The Gators blew an early 3-0 lead on Sunday and never were able to recover to lose the series finale 5-3.

After winning the first game of the season against Liberty, Friday night, Florida lost the following two games.

The game started up slow for both teams, as pitching dominated. Freshman left-hander Pierce Coppola started on the bump for Florida. He struck out seven Flames through his first three innings of work.

In the bottom of the fourth, the Gators put a few runs behind them. The first run was scored by Wyatt Langford after Josh Riviera brought him home with a double down the left field line.

Shortly after, transfer Catcher BT Riopelle returned the favor to bring Josh Riviera home after hitting a homer to right field. Gators led the Flames 3-0.

In the top of the fifth, the Flames were fired up and managed to tie the game 3-3, thanks to a two-run homer by Aaron Anderson, then, Brady Gulakowski hit the ball out to left center, which allowed Stephen Hill to score the game tying run.

The next inning, Gray Betts lined a hard ball to right, which was caught by Sterlin Thompson, who fired home to try and catch Derek Orndorff tagging from third, but his throw was not in time, which gave the Flames a 4-3 lead.

During the top of the seventh, Liberty’s Gulakowski hit a homer to left field and had the last run of the game, making it a 5-3 game against the Gators.

You can catch the Gators again on Wednesday, February 23rd at 7 p.m. vs North Florida.

