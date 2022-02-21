Florida suffers narrow road loss to LSU

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Kelly Rae Finley and the Florida Women’s Basketball team soared as high as no. 17 in the latest A.P. top-25 poll, before suffering their first loss in the last six games.

The no. 17 Gators (20-7) were outscored by 11th ranked LSU (23-4) in three out of four quarters and were not able to overcome the hostile, road crowd or their opponent in a 66-61 loss.

Despite Nina Rickards, Kiki Smith, and Zippy Broughton each scoring in double figures - combining for 30 of the team’s 61 total points - the rest of the orange and blue squad only mustered 30 points. Florida shot less than 40 percent in every quarter, including only making five shots in quarters one through three.

The Gators were also just 4-18 from beyond the arch and only made 11-22 free throws - the purple and gold didn’t make a single triple all game, but did knock down 22-32 free throws to make up for their lack of outside production. Another glaring stat in the loss to LSU was points off turnovers. Florida forced 11 Tigers turnovers, but only came away with two points off them. Meanwhile, LSU had 15 takeaways and recorded 16 points off those.

The Gators will take a few days off before going back on the road to face Vanderbilt in Nashville on Thursday, February 24.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.