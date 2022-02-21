Advertisement

Fundraiser for Marion County Firefighter recovering from COVID

(WCJB)
By Julia Laude
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 5:04 PM EST
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - He’s been with Marion County Fire Rescue for 13 years---serving the citizens of Dunnellon. 

Now his fellow firefighters are asking for the community’s support. 

Marion County Firefighter and Driver Engineer Chuck Westphal contracted the virus in July after being exposed on the job, his wife Lara wrote on Facebook.  

Lara said she was asked to sign a DNR because his condition quickly declined, she wrote.  

She refused because she had hope. Now he’s at home recovering.  

Hi friends & family! Most of you know my husband, Chuck, but most probably don’t know that he got COVID last July after...

Posted by Lara Greben Westphal on Friday, February 18, 2022

“Many of his close friends from Rainbow Springs Station 22 are in contact with the family each and everyday. Also one of them has started a Go Fund Me account to help them with the day to day costs of living because Charles is out of work right now,” MCFR Public Relations Officer, James Lucas said.

The family anticipates that it will likely take another year of rehabilitation.  

They have raised more than $7,000 dollars so far. 

Click here to donate.

COVID protocols are something the Westphal family and others in the department are anticipating will be a reality for the foreseeable future.

  “Our protocols and procedures while running 9-1-1 calls will not change while the pandemic is here and you will see our firefighters, our EMTS and paramedics wear the proper PPE on each and every call that is identified as a possible COVID-19 patient,” Lucas said.  

Officials said it’s something they must do to protect the community and those running the calls.

