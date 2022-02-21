Advertisement

Gainesville Health and Fitness: Heart healthy ingredients

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 6:22 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There are so many ways you can take your favorite meals and swap some ingredients to make it healthier.

Our friends at Gainesville Health and Fitness share some more ways you can keep your heart healthy.

RELATED STORY: Gainesville Health and Fitness: Heart health

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Pregnant women arrest
A Pregnant Gainesville woman was arrested for shooting and killing boyfriend
Orange lake in Mcintosh had many dead alligators, snakes, turtles and more wildlife appear on...
Fishermen are shocked after finding dead wildlife floating in Orange Lake
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
A possibility of commercial flights are coming to the airport.
Commercial flights may be coming to the Ocala International Airport
Economists find lockdowns reduced COVID-19 deaths only 0.2% according to John Hopkins study

Latest News

Chili Luncheon
The Art League of North Florida and Gateway Gallery is having its monthly chili luncheon
cep
Ocala CEP highlights a skincare clinic owner in Marion County
Week ahead
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
A Gainesville woman is in the Alachua County Jail for lighting a mattress on fire in her...
Gainesville woman arrested for starting a fire in her apartment