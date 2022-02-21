Gainesville Health and Fitness: Heart healthy ingredients

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There are so many ways you can take your favorite meals and swap some ingredients to make it healthier.

Our friends at Gainesville Health and Fitness share some more ways you can keep your heart healthy.

RELATED STORY: Gainesville Health and Fitness: Heart health

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.