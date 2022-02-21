Gainesville pastor announces candidacy for city commission seat

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville pastor Mike Raburn has announced his candidacy for the Gainesville City Commission District 3 race.

He has not yet formally filed to run.

Raburn describes himself as a progressive democrat.

He and his wife are pastors at the Gainesville Vineyard church.

The candidates who have filed to run so far are Ed Book and Patrick Ingle.

