Gainesville woman arrested for assaulting a man with a brick

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville woman is behind bars after assaulting a sleeping man with a brick.

According to Gainesville police, 30-year old Briana Sheppard was arrested Saturday after she hit a man who lived at grace market place with a brick.

The victim told police that he had woken up after being hit.

And Sheppard was quoted, as “getting back at him for punching her at checkers”

She is being charged with aggravated battery and held on a bond amount of 25-thousand dollars

