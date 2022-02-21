Advertisement

Gainesville woman arrested for starting a fire in her apartment

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 11:57 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville woman is in the Alachua County Jail for lighting a mattress on fire in her apartment.

According to GPD officials, 28-year-old Andria Cunningham was arrested after witnesses say, she entered the bedroom of her apartment, starting a fire using nail polish and a lighter, then left the apartment, locking the door behind her.

The witness and another sleeping victim had to exit the burning building that is now unlivable.

Cunningham is being charged with felony arson and her bail is set at 50-thousand dollars.

