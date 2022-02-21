Gainesville woman arrested for starting a fire in her apartment

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville woman is in the Alachua County Jail for lighting a mattress on fire in her apartment.

According to GPD officials, 28-year-old Andria Cunningham was arrested after witnesses say, she entered the bedroom of her apartment, starting a fire using nail polish and a lighter, then left the apartment, locking the door behind her.

The witness and another sleeping victim had to exit the burning building that is now unlivable.

Cunningham is being charged with felony arson and her bail is set at 50-thousand dollars.

