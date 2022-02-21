Gators close out weekend with run-rule win against Rattlers

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After collecting nine consecutive wins to begin the 2022 season, the Gators Softball team closed out the weekend by making it ten in-a-row with a decisive victory against Florida A&M.

Charla Echols went 2-2 with a single, a home run, and three rbi as she helped Florida (10-0) run-rule the Rattlers (1-8) 8-0 in five innings.

Riley Trilicek started in the circle for the orange and blue, and threw four scoreless innings. She only allowed two hits and struck out a pair as well. Trilicek collected her first of the season in the solid outing.

Neither team scratched out a run in the 1st inning, but in the bottom of the 2nd, Echols scored the first run of the game on a wild pitch that brought her in from third base. A few batters later, Reagan Walsh touched home thanks to Emilie Wilkie’s ground out to short. Once Kendra Falby doubled down the right field line, Sarah Longly came across to score the third and final run of the frame to give the Gators a 3-0 advantage.

In the 3rd, Echols returned to the plate and tattooed a letters high pitch over the wall in right. The 2-run shot pushed the lead up to five.

In the 4th, Falby stole third and was able to make it home on an errant throw by the Rattlers catcher. Followed by Echols single to center field to drive in Skylar Wallace. The pair of runs increased the score to 7-0.

The 5th inning finally brought an end to the contest, when Falby singled to left and Sam Roe came in. That made it 8-0 through five innings, which ended the game courtesy of the run-rule.

Florida will take the circle again on Tuesday, February 23 when they face the University of North Florida in Jacksonville, before hosting the Ospreys on Wednesday.

