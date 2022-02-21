Advertisement

Ocala CEP highlights a skincare clinic owner in Marion County

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 2:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A skincare clinic owner in Ocala is pampering for an affordable price in Marion County.

Hear more about her hopes for expansion in downtown Ocala in this episode of the Weekly Buzz.

