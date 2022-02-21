Olympian Karen VanEtten will share her experiences from the 2010 Vancouver Olympic Games with Oak Hammock residents and staff
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An olympian will be sharing her experience with Oak Hammock residents and staff.
Karen VanEtten is Oak Hammock’s new director of rehab.
After earning a silver medal with Team USA at the 2010 Vancouver Olympic Games, she will be sharing her twists and turns in her athletic journey.
VanEtten will also bring her Olympic medal and jerseys from different tournaments for people to try on.
The event starts at 10:30 a.m. at the Oak Hammock at the University of Florida.
