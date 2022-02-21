Osceola Middle School staff member awarded Marion County Schools employee of the year

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County school leaders are honoring Bruce Denerstein as the 2022 School-Related Employee of the Year.

Denerstein works as a liaison with home-schooling families at Osceola Middle School.

He also helps in classrooms, runs a math tutoring group and escorts a vision-impaired student around campus.

TRENDING STORY: Fishermen are shocked after finding dead wildlife floating in Orange Lake

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.