Osceola Middle School staff member awarded Marion County Schools employee of the year

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 11:29 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County school leaders are honoring Bruce Denerstein as the 2022 School-Related Employee of the Year.

Denerstein works as a liaison with home-schooling families at Osceola Middle School.

He also helps in classrooms, runs a math tutoring group and escorts a vision-impaired student around campus.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

