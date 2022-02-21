To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - Greenery, wildlife and people would all come together at a small-scale rural event center in Newberry. A multi-purpose stage and lawn are included in the plans along with areas for a food truck plaza, cafe, yoga studio, nature trail, and a variety of gardens.

Plans underway for rural event center in Newberry (Shabnam Rumpf-Monadizadeh,)

The more than four acres, sitting on Newberry Road and Southwest 174th Street, is owned by Shabnam Rumpf, an agent for Ecovibe, LLC. Her application was passed under a special exception process at the Newberry Planning and Zoning Board meeting on Feb 7.

This unique space is something the Planning and Economic Development Director Bryan Thomas said is needed in the area.

“The city commission for Newberry and the Mayor have been very clear they would like to maintain a green space between the Jonesville area and the City of Newberry before you get into the urbanized area of Newberry,” said Thomas. “An activity like this at the gateway of the City of Newberry plays right into that greenbelt concept.”

The Newberry City Commission will discuss approving the application at Tuesdays meeting set for 7 pm.

