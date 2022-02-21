Advertisement

Plans underway for rural event center in Newberry

Daily recording of the 6 am morning newscast.
By Amber Pellicone
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 7:39 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - Greenery, wildlife and people would all come together at a small-scale rural event center in Newberry. A multi-purpose stage and lawn are included in the plans along with areas for a food truck plaza, cafe, yoga studio, nature trail, and a variety of gardens.

The more than four acres, sitting on Newberry Road and Southwest 174th Street, is owned by Shabnam Rumpf, an agent for Ecovibe, LLC. Her application was passed under a special exception process at the Newberry Planning and Zoning Board meeting on Feb 7.

This unique space is something the Planning and Economic Development Director Bryan Thomas said is needed in the area.  

 “The city commission for Newberry and the Mayor have been very clear they would like to maintain a green space between the Jonesville area and the City of Newberry before you get into the urbanized area of Newberry,” said Thomas. “An activity like this at the gateway of the City of Newberry plays right into that greenbelt concept.” 

The Newberry City Commission will discuss approving the application at Tuesdays meeting set for 7 pm.  

RELATED STORY: ‘We want it all to be a park’: Civil engineers explain new plan for former West End Golf Course to concerned residents

