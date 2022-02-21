Police respond to shots being fired at a Gainesville apartment complex

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police responded to a shots fired incident at a Gainesville apartment complex.

Officers say someone had fired shots on Monday afternoon at the pavilion on 62nd boulevard.

When they arrived the shooter was gone and no injuries or damage was reported.

TRENDING STORY: 10 officers placed on administrative leave after inmate dies in custody in Marion County

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.