Police respond to shots being fired at a Gainesville apartment complex

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 6:27 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police responded to a shots fired incident at a Gainesville apartment complex.

Officers say someone had fired shots on Monday afternoon at the pavilion on 62nd boulevard.

When they arrived the shooter was gone and no injuries or damage was reported.

