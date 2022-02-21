Runners in Gainesville laced up their shoes for a weekend full of racing

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Life South Race Weekend offered a 5K, half marathon and different children’s races.

The routes started downtown and took runners through scenic places in Gainesville like the historic district, Ben Hill Griffin stadium and the DNA bridge.

After crossing the finish line, participants got free food and drinks from local vendors.

Runners said the rows of people cheering was key in helping them reach their goal.

“I had a fantastic time, the weather was perfect, the course was terrific and the support was fantastic on the course. Everyone cheered you on. And it is a great cause, that is the main reason I want to come out, is to support the cause” said Rebecca Reitzel.

Two thousand-three hundred dollars was raised for the Life South Community Foundation to share the word on donating blood.

