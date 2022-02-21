University of Florida President Kent Fuchs will be handing out cookies to students in honor of Presidents Day

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After the monthly UF president’s luncheon speaker series, President Kent Fuchs will be handing out cookies.

In honor of Presidents Day, you will find him at the Plaza of Americas with 500 cookies for students.

The luncheon ends at 1:30, and President Fuchs will be out at the plaza shortly after that.

