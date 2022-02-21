Advertisement

University of Florida President Kent Fuchs will be handing out cookies to students in honor of Presidents Day

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 6:41 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After the monthly UF president’s luncheon speaker series, President Kent Fuchs will be handing out cookies.

In honor of Presidents Day, you will find him at the Plaza of Americas with 500 cookies for students.

The luncheon ends at 1:30, and President Fuchs will be out at the plaza shortly after that.

