University of Florida students gathered to protest against a controversial House Bill

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Members of the the UF Pride Student Union led protestors in chants while holding rainbow signs and flags.

The Parental Rights in Education Bills, in the House and Senate, have been labeled by some as the “Don’t Say Gay” Bills.

“Don’t Say Gay is a Bill for bullies and that is what it is. No one can talk about their identity, they can not talk about their feelings. We are sexualizing it” said student, Kyra Muhar.

The Bill would limit the discussion of LGBTQ topics for kindergarten through third grade students, as well as older grades if it seems necessary.

It would also require school staff to give parents any information related to a student’s well-being, including their sexuality.

“We found a home in teachers in school, in the midst of very unsupportive households. Without those teachers we may not be here we may not have survived. If they have outed us, we may not have survived” said one protest organizer, Ren Katz.

Sponsor of the Bill, Senator Dennis Baxely, said it is a protection of parental rights.

“This is not something that a third party should be discussing with my children. As a father and as a mother. Single parents, gay parents, any of them have authority that is being run over” said Baxely.

The protest finished with a march to Cora Roberson Park to echo their message.

“My existence is not political. Queer people are here to stay and we are not going to go anywhere, whether or not you teach us in schools” said Katz.

The House Judiciary Committee passed the Bill on a straight party line vote and it will now head to the House floor and Senate for approval.

