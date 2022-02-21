To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - House Bill 1493 faces its final committee meeting on Monday afternoon.

The proposal from Representative Chuck Clemons would offer Alachua county voters a chance to change the county’s charter.

Instead of voting for all five commissioners on the dais, residents would just vote for the candidate in their district.

The Senate Affairs Committee meeting starts at 3:30 p.m.

Lake City council members discuss finding a new city manager yet again during their Tuesday meeting.

The council’s previous candidate, Thomas Thomas, turned down the job.

He was unanimously chosen over the other finalist Glen Adams.

Council members meet at 6:00 p.m.

Former Alachua school board member Diyonne McGraw has the final hearing in her case against the governor on Wednesday morning.

Last summer, the governor removed her from the district two school board seat.

Mcgraw’s case challenges Ron DeSantis’s authority to remove her from that seat.

The hearing starts at 10:00 a.m.

The annual Bell Future Farmers of America plant sale kicks off on Friday morning.

The two-day event is at the Bell AG Department starting at 8:00 a.m.

Plant prices range from four to $20.

On Saturday, chicken and rice dinner plates are going for $10 a piece.

RELATED STORY: The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.