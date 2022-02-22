Alachua County Public Schools could lose more than $2 million over mask mandate

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County is one of 12 school districts across the state that could be penalized for enforcing masks.

State representative Randy Fine’s ‘Putting Parent’s First Adjustment’ impacts the school districts that went against Governor Ron DeSantis’ order to not enforce mask mandates. Of the statewide combined total of $200 million dollars to be docked, Alachua County Public Schools could face losing more than $2 million dollars.

“We are not cutting a single dollar from public education in this plan,” said Fine. “Yes, there is a 200 million dollar putting parents first adjustment. It comes from 12 school districts, but it goes to 55 others so it is mathematically incorrect and dishonest to say we are cutting education in the state.”

The potential budget cut would impact positions at the district level who make $100,000 dollars or more.

RELATED STORY: Florida Democrats mounting opposition to Alachua County single-member voting districts bill

In a tweet thanking DeSantis for his support, Fine said re-distributing the money to districts that followed the law is a way to “hold rogue school districts financially accountable for the abuse they inflicted on tens of thousands of our school children.”

The Vice President of the Alachua County Council of PTA’s said this cut will inevitably trickle down, taking away from students resources.

“Anytime you take that large sum of money away from a district, you’re going to impact the kids. These districts positions, while they may not be in their school day in and day out, they’re still supporting our kids,” said Hendricks. “If the district did in fact break the law, you would think there would be legal ramifications… not budget ramifications.”

The proposed money shift is part of a $105 billion dollar state budget House members signed off on Wednesday. The House passed the bill 102 to 14.

Alachua County will be receiving 13.8 million dollars more in this budget compared to last years. While the district will be receiving more money it’s still less than what they would get if they had followed the mask mandate ban.

While this shift is not included in the Senates budget, negotiations on a final spending plan are set to begin soon.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.