On average nearly $100 a call: Breakdown of Gainesville call-in public comment cost

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - $94.69, That is the average cost that the city of Gainesville pays to have one resident call-in to comment during city meetings.

According to financial data given to TV20 from the city of Gainesville, here are some of the charges racked up between March and October of 2021 by the city from the communications company Kearns & West, based in San Fransisco:

$1,767.53: Average total cost of services per meeting

$155.50: Average cost per unique call, plus additional fees

$94.69: Average cost per total calls, plus additional fees

Adele Franson lives in Gainesville and has used the service numerous times. She says the option is instrumental in getting people to participate in city government meetings.

“I think one of the things that wasn’t mentioned as far as the inconvenienced is that many people are not comfortable speaking in public and not only people who are financially inconvenienced or the elderly or the disabled,” said Franson.

Alachua County canceled the service on Feb. 1. As of Monday, there has not been a motion or agenda item made by commissioners to potentialy get rid of the service.

