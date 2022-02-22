Bradford County firefighters contain 250-acre brush fire

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Bradford County firefighters worked for hours to contain a 250-acre brush fire.

Fire rescue crews say it happened near the Chemours Mine east of Starke.

Firefighters worked with the Florida Forest Service and Clay County Fire Rescue to contain the fire.

Smoke is expected to linger for days. The cause of the fire is being investigated.

TRENDING STORY: Pedestrian hit and killed off of US-301 in Bradford County

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.