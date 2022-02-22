Advertisement

Bradford County firefighters contain 250-acre brush fire

Bradford Fire
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 2:57 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Bradford County firefighters worked for hours to contain a 250-acre brush fire.

Fire rescue crews say it happened near the Chemours Mine east of Starke.

Firefighters worked with the Florida Forest Service and Clay County Fire Rescue to contain the fire.

Smoke is expected to linger for days. The cause of the fire is being investigated.

