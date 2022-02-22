A conversation about heart health

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - One person dies every 36 seconds in the United States from cardiovascular disease, according to the CDC.

James Kaiser has defied those odds. He’s been a heart patient for 57 years.

WATCH | This is James Kaiser and today I spoke with him about his heart health journey that he started when he was a child. Tonight on @WCJB20 I sat down with the 57-year-old to learn about his recent heart surgery last month. @OcalaHealthFL #HeartMonth #HeartHealth pic.twitter.com/fQYim6t5Cl — Julia Laude (@JuliaMaeLaude) February 22, 2022

“The very first pace maker that I remember, I was 7-year-old and I was in a bed and the pace maker was literally the entire room,” he said.

He’s been to see many doctors over the years, but said none of them have given him the time and attention like Heart Specialist, Celso Acevedo.

“I could feel when I first walked in the room, when we first met, that he was quite skeptical about surgery,” Acevedo said.

Acevedo has been practicing in north central Florida since 2009.

He treats both congenital heart disease and conditions formed later in life from different lifestyle choices.

“The bulk of the cardiovascular disease that we’re seeing are preventable. Smoking, managing cholesterol, things that can lead to hyper tension, diabetes, sleep apnea, can also lead to cardiovascular issues,” he said.

Kaiser said communication with his doctor was so important to him.

“When you have somebody like me that’s been dealing with this their whole life, I want more of an answer, and so when you get a doctor like Dr. Acevedo or Dr. Lucie, I mean they treat you like you are a part of the solution,” Kaiser said.

Last month Kaiser had surgery to get a new pace maker.

“I’ve got so much more energy. I’ve got so much more...what’s the word I’m looking for, just life,” he said.

A heart healthy enough for all life has to offer.

