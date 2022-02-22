Democratic gubernatorial candidates bash DeSantis in rally outside Florida Capitol as thousands show to protest abortion ban, Don’t Say Gay bills

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAP NEWS/WCJB) - From abortion protestors, to LGBTQ+ rights advocates, to marching crime victims, a thousand or more people manifested outside the Capitol on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Democratic gubernatorial hopefuls Nikki Fried and Charlie Crist rallied in the target-rich environment.

“So if you are a white male racist bigot, you’re doing just fine this session,” said Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried.

“They’re not representing Florida, you deserve to have candidates for governor that understand what you care about,” is how Charlie Crist framed the culture wars to a group protesting the 15-week ban on abortions.

The target of both candidates’ wrath is the Governor and his agenda, which they say is driven by an expected run for the White House.

“He doesn’t talk about Florida anymore,” Fried said in an exclusive interview, “He talks about Washington DC; he talks about everything else except the issues that are actually impacting the state of Florida.”

Charlie Crist followed along with a stance against recently passed legislation.

“The people of Florida want women to have the right to choose; the people of Florida don’t want gays to be condemned in school, and they are doing that right here,” Crist said.

Despite the protests, the Florida House moved forward in discussing the Parental Rights in Education bills, most commonly known under the surname “Don’t Say Gay”.

Republican sponsor Brian Avila told house members, “No individual is inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive. Whether consciously or unconsciously, solely by virtue of his or her race or sex.”

While the Florida House continues to push forward the Don’t Say Gay bill, it did not move swiftly in the current session. Nevertheless, there are two and a half weeks left for the latter.

Despite the final fate of these bills, they will remain fodder for both the Governor and gubernatorial hopeful candidates from now through the election on November 8.

Gov. DeSantis’ spokesperson, Christina Pushaw, denied claims that the governor is running for President, labeling them a narrative made up by Democrats.

