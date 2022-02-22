Florida Democrats mounting opposition to Alachua County single-member voting districts bill
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Democrats are mounting a counterattack in the State Affairs Committee to reject a proposal to allow Alachua County voters to decide whether to elect county commissioners in single-member districts.
They claim the plan is state interference in a local matter.
The bill was sponsored by North Central Florida Representative Chuck Clemons and sailed through two House committees with unanimous support.
The bill passed on a vote of 15-7 and now goes to the full House.
RELATED STORY: Bill that would put single-member district representation on Alachua County ballot moves forward
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.