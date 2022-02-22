Advertisement

Former NCFL State Attorney Jeff Siegmeister pleads guilty to conspiracy and fraud; faces 48 years in prison

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Former Third Circuit State Attorney Jeff Siegmeister pleaded guilty to four counts of conspiracy and fraud in his federal corruption case.  

On Tuesday, court records show he changed his plea to guilty on charges related to taking bribes in exchange for reduced prosecution as well as other charges, including filing a false tax return.  

Siegmeister now faces a maximum of 48 years in prison and up to $1 million in fines.  

There is no word on when his sentence will be issued.  His accused partner in crime, Dixie County Attorney Michael O’Steen, is scheduled to go to trial later this spring.

