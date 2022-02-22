Former NCFL State Attorney Jeff Siegmeister pleads guilty to conspiracy and fraud; faces 48 years in prison

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Former Third Circuit State Attorney Jeff Siegmeister pleaded guilty to four counts of conspiracy and fraud in his federal corruption case.

On Tuesday, court records show he changed his plea to guilty on charges related to taking bribes in exchange for reduced prosecution as well as other charges, including filing a false tax return.

Siegmeister now faces a maximum of 48 years in prison and up to $1 million in fines.

There is no word on when his sentence will be issued. His accused partner in crime, Dixie County Attorney Michael O’Steen, is scheduled to go to trial later this spring.

