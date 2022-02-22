Gainesville man arrested after a plan for robbery ended in gunfire

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man is behind bars after police say he fired a gun at multiple people.

19-year-old Ajaquan Walker faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police say it started with an argument over a planned robbery at an apartment complex on SW 62nd Boulevard.

They say Walker and an accomplice got in an argument with the friend of someone they planned to rob when someone nearby tried to convince Walker and his accomplice not to go through with the robbery.

Police say a woman holding her baby was also in the same area.

They say the argument escalated leading to Walker and his accomplice firing their guns at the others.

