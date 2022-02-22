Advertisement

High Springs firefighters rescue man trapped in vehicle

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 2:48 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) -

High Springs firefighters had to rescue a man trapped in a vehicle after he collided with a farm tractor.

Firefighters say it happened on Northwest 174th Avenue near 234th Terrace at 7:30pm.

A pickup truck driver crashed into the tractor. The driver was extricated from the pickup but did not need to be

taken to the hospital. No one else was hurt.

