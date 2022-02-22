Marion County Sheriff’s Office hosts job fair

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a job fair.

Multiple positions will be featured from a variety of businesses.

If you’re interested in volunteering, workers for the sheriff’s office will be there with opportunities as well.

The job fair is from 9 am to 4 pm at the Marion County Sheriff’s Office multi-purpose room.

