Marion County Sheriff’s Office hosts job fair

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 6:09 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a job fair.

Multiple positions will be featured from a variety of businesses.

If you’re interested in volunteering, workers for the sheriff’s office will be there with opportunities as well.

The job fair is from 9 am to 4 pm at the Marion County Sheriff’s Office multi-purpose room.

