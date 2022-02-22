Advertisement

North Central Florida communities receive millions in federal funding

N FL GRANTS
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 2:43 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -

Millions of dollars in federal infrastructure funding are coming to North Central Florida communities.

From the Community Development Block Grant CV, Suwannee County is getting $5M for a new multi-use building.

The city of Palatka is getting $5M to widen sidewalks downtown from the same program.

The city is also getting an additional $340,000 from the rural infrastructure fund to expand a lift station.

