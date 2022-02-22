North Central Florida communities receive millions in federal funding
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -
Millions of dollars in federal infrastructure funding are coming to North Central Florida communities.
From the Community Development Block Grant CV, Suwannee County is getting $5M for a new multi-use building.
The city of Palatka is getting $5M to widen sidewalks downtown from the same program.
The city is also getting an additional $340,000 from the rural infrastructure fund to expand a lift station.
TRENDING STORY: BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Dixie County man returns from Navy and coaches in youth sports program
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.