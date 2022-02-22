North Central Florida Treasures: Lightning Rod Globe

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This week on North Central Florida treasures Art Atkins tells about the importance of the lightning rod globe. In rural America the barn was important for housing your greenery, livestock and more. If lightning struck it and caused a fire you would lose it everything.

This lightning globe you would put at the bottom of the lightning rod, and if your barn had been struck by lightning, the globe would shatter.

