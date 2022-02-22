Oak pollen is back in full force across NCFL

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The season of spring can invoke feelings of regrowth and regeneration, but for many, it also brings sneezing, sniffling, and sore throats.

Compared to most of the U.S., the state of Florida has one of the earliest starts to the pollen season.

As of the last five years, every major metropolitan area in the state are ranked in the top 40 worst places to live in terms of pollen count, according to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America.

Dave Conser, the City of Gainesville Arborist, explained how the pollen works this time of year.

“From late December to early May we have tree pollen of various species and those species take turns and say, ‘ok, well now it’s my turn,’ and we’re getting into the oak pollen season, it’s starting up right now, and it hasn’t gotten as bad as it’s going to get, I sorry to say it,” Conser said.

In North Central Florida, Laurel Oak, Live Oak, Swamp Chestnut Oak, and Turkey Oak trees are very common.

The highest amount of pollen is typically between five and ten in the morning, and experts say limiting your time outdoors and relying on air conditioned air during that winder can help with the sneezing and sniffling.

It is also recommended to shower and vacuum often to limit the pollen spread inside your home.

“There’s something always blooming. Gainesville, Florida is one of the worst places for pollen you can find. We’ve got so many different things growing here. It’s warm, it’s humid, and we make a lot of pollen,” mentioned Conser.

Conser says it’ll be several weeks before the oak pollen starts to settle, but grass pollen starts blooming soon after.

