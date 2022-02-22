Advertisement

Ocala police searching for a man and a woman involved in elderly theft

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 3:20 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala police are trying to identify the people they say stole from an elderly person.

Officers say two suspects stole cash and credit cards from a victim in their 90′s at their home.

The man and woman used the stolen cards to buy a $400 gift card.

They tried buying another but that transaction was declined.

Officers say the miscreants drove a silver Ford Focus.

