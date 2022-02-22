Advertisement

One person injured from a fire at a Gainesville daycare

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 7:16 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The cause of a fire at a Gainesville daycare is under investigation.

Gainesville fire rescue crews responded to the flames earlier this morning at Kid City USA, a daycare which is located at 1127 NW 7th avenue.

17 firefighters were able to put out the flames within 12 minutes.

One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

