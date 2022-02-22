Pedestrian hit and killed off of US-301 in Bradford County

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

HAMPTON, Fla. (WCJB) - One person is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Bradford County.

According to Sheriff’s deputies, the person was hit near the intersection of US-301 and CR-18 near Hampton.

Fire rescue crews say one death is being confirmed.

Crews shut down the roadway, and people are being asked to avoid the area.

TRENDING STORY: Bill that would put single-member district representation on Alachua County ballot moves forward

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.