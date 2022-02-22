Advertisement

Pedestrian hit and killed off of US-301 in Bradford County

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 10:44 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HAMPTON, Fla. (WCJB) - One person is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Bradford County.

According to Sheriff’s deputies, the person was hit near the intersection of US-301 and CR-18 near Hampton.

Fire rescue crews say one death is being confirmed.

Crews shut down the roadway, and people are being asked to avoid the area.

