Steve Spurrier hosts winners of First-Year Coach Award, a trophy named in his honor

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Former UF football coach Steve Spurrier built a Hall of Fame coaching career partly on the reputation of being able to deliver instant success. Spurrier immediately turned Duke, Florida, and South Carolina into winners in his first season at each stop. Now, an award recognizing that type of achievement bears his name.

Spurrier hosted this year’s recipients of the Steve Spurrier First-Year Coach Award on Monday night at Spurrier’s Gridiron Grille in Gainesville. The trophy is given out to the coach who performs the best in his first year at a new school. This year’s honor is shared by two SEC East rivals--South Carolina’s Shane Beamer and Josh Heupel of Tennessee. Beamer led the Gamecocks to a five-win improvement over the 2020 record, while Heupel’s Volunteers were four wins better than in 2020. The winning duo appreciates the honor, especially considering who it’s named after.

“The legacy he’s had as a football coach and also as a player, as somebody who’s been around him as a player and ultimately as a young coach, he’s had an impact,” said Heupel.

“I’m just so thankful for the opportunity he gave me at South Carolina as an assistant coach back in 2007,” said Beamer. “It was an honor for me to work for him, and even bigger for me to receive an award with his name on it.”

Spurrier is also thankful to have the award named after him.

“Mike Griffith, who is with the Football Writers Association of America, said ‘we want to put your name on it,’ and he told me what it was about, and I said I like that,” said Spurrier. “I like those coaches who don’t make excuses.”

In the 2022 season, Florida travels to face Heupel and the Volunteers on Sept. 24, and hosts Beamer’s Gamecocks on Nov. 12.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.