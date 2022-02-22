UF kicks off its Water Institute Symposium

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The first of the two-day biennial UF water institute symposium starts today.

There are many sessions on a variety of topics.

Check-in opens at 7:30 am.

TRENDING STORY: Bill that would put single-member district representation on Alachua County ballot moves forward

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.