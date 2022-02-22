Advertisement

US Highway 301 closed for nearly four hours after diesel semi tips onto side

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 6:57 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - State troopers and Bradford County Sheriff’s deputies say a 64-year-old truck driver was traveling south on US Highway 301 with a load of hay.

Another driver cut him off near SW 111th Street causing the driver to try to correct back onto the road and the trailer tipping onto its side and sliding across the road.

The diesel in the truck began leaking onto the road, causing deputies to close US-301 for three to four hours to clean it up.

The driver was left with minor injuries.

