The African American Community are asking Lake City for money to help renovate a private owned park

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Tensions flared during Tuesday’s Lake City City Council meeting.

Members of the African American Community are asking for city money to help renovate Annie Mattox Park.

Council members pointed out the park is privately-run. In the end, the council voted to direct city staff to work with the park board on funding improvements up to 50,000 dollars.

The council also heard from City Manager Recruiter Renee Narloch, who hopes to have three more semi-finalists for the job by their next meeting in two weeks.

