Advertisement

The African American Community are asking Lake City for money to help renovate a private owned park

In the end, the council voted to direct city staff to work with the park board on funding...
In the end, the council voted to direct city staff to work with the park board on funding improvements up to 50,000 dollars.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 9:30 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Tensions flared during Tuesday’s Lake City City Council meeting.

Members of the African American Community are asking for city money to help renovate Annie Mattox Park. 

Council members pointed out the park is privately-run.  In the end, the council voted to direct city staff to work with the park board on funding improvements up to 50,000 dollars.

The council also heard from City Manager Recruiter Renee Narloch, who hopes to have three more semi-finalists for the job by their next meeting in two weeks. 

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Pregnant women arrest
A Pregnant Gainesville woman was arrested for shooting and killing boyfriend
Orange lake in Mcintosh had many dead alligators, snakes, turtles and more wildlife appear on...
Fishermen are shocked after finding dead wildlife floating in Orange Lake
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
A possibility of commercial flights are coming to the airport.
Commercial flights may be coming to the Ocala International Airport
Economists find lockdowns reduced COVID-19 deaths only 0.2% according to John Hopkins study

Latest News

According to the complaint, Mack confessed in 2019 to stabbing Camps and stealing his wallet...
Gainesville Police believe they have solved a cold case from 3 decades ago
Convicted felon arrested for possession of stolen gun and drugs
Convicted felon arrested for possession of stolen gun and drugs
Convicted felon arrested for possession of stolen gun and drugs
Convicted felon arrested for possession of stolen gun and drugs
Gainesville Rent
Gainesville experiencing historically low apartment vacancies