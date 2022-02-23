Alachua County relaxing COVID-19 policies for its employees
Published: Feb. 23, 2022
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County officials are relaxing their COVID-19 policies for county employees beginning February 28th.
County manager Michelle Lieberman said starting on Monday county staff will no longer be required to wear masks unless a customer or
client requests they wear one.
Weekly testing is no longer required.
The county’s vaccination gift card program will end next Monday.
