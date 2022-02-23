Advertisement

Alachua County relaxing COVID-19 policies for its employees

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 1:36 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County officials are relaxing their COVID-19 policies for county employees beginning February 28th.

County manager Michelle Lieberman said starting on Monday county staff will no longer be required to wear masks unless a customer or

client requests they wear one.

Weekly testing is no longer required.

The county’s vaccination gift card program will end next Monday.

