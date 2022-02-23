Advertisement

Algae bloom producing toxins in Newnan’s Lake

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 1:53 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The health department in Alachua County has issued a health alert due to blue-green algae producing toxins in Newnan’s Lake.

Health workers conducted a water sample and found the bloom. They say the algae is a common type of bacteria found in many freshwater bodies across

the state and can form under certain environmental conditions.

Officials warn against any water activities that may cause accidental ingestion of the bloom such as swimming or water skiing.

They add the bloom can remain anywhere from a couple of weeks to a month depending on various environmental factors.

TRENDING STORY: Lake City love story lives on through discovered letters 80 years later

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Pregnant women arrest
A Pregnant Gainesville woman was arrested for shooting and killing boyfriend
Orange lake in Mcintosh had many dead alligators, snakes, turtles and more wildlife appear on...
Fishermen are shocked after finding dead wildlife floating in Orange Lake
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
A possibility of commercial flights are coming to the airport.
Commercial flights may be coming to the Ocala International Airport
Economists find lockdowns reduced COVID-19 deaths only 0.2% according to John Hopkins study

Latest News

OUTDOOR SCULPTURES
Ocala’s outdoor sculpture contest winner selected
OUTDOOR SCULPTURES
OUTDOOR SCULPTURES
COVID ALACHUA
Alachua County relaxing COVID-19 policies for its employees
UNION CRASH
Man in critical condition after crash in Union County