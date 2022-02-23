Algae bloom producing toxins in Newnan’s Lake

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The health department in Alachua County has issued a health alert due to blue-green algae producing toxins in Newnan’s Lake.

Health workers conducted a water sample and found the bloom. They say the algae is a common type of bacteria found in many freshwater bodies across

the state and can form under certain environmental conditions.

Officials warn against any water activities that may cause accidental ingestion of the bloom such as swimming or water skiing.

They add the bloom can remain anywhere from a couple of weeks to a month depending on various environmental factors.

TRENDING STORY: Lake City love story lives on through discovered letters 80 years later

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.