APD investigation shooting at Alachua Apartments

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua city police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex overnight that sent one person to the hospital.

Officers say shots were fired at Alachua Apartments near Irby elementary school around 11 p.m. last night.

When officers arrived they found a 21-year-old with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers are still trying to identify the gunman.

