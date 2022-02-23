APD investigation shooting at Alachua Apartments

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua city police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex overnight that sent one person to the hospital.

Officers say shots were fired at Alachua Apartments near Irby elementary school around 11 p.m. last night.

When officers arrived they found a 21-year-old with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers are still trying to identify the gunman.

