APD: man taken to hospital after shooting at Alachua Apartments

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was taken to a hospital after a shooting in Alachua Tuesday evening.

In a press release, Alachua Police said they received a call around 11:00 pm about multiple shots fired. When they arrived, they found a 21-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to his arm.

The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office is assisting Alachua Police with the ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCJB for updates.

