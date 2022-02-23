Advertisement

APD: man taken to hospital after shooting at Alachua Apartments

A man was taken to a hospital after a shooting in Alachua Tuesday evening
A man was taken to a hospital after a shooting in Alachua Tuesday evening
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 10:25 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was taken to a hospital after a shooting in Alachua Tuesday evening.

In a press release, Alachua Police said they received a call around 11:00 pm about multiple shots fired. When they arrived, they found a 21-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to his arm.

The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office is assisting Alachua Police with the ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCJB for updates.

